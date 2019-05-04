EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:28, 04 May 2019 | GMT +6

    President makes several appointments in the Kazakh Armed Forces

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made several appointments in the Kazakh army, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Marat Khussainov was appointed as the Commander in Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was relieved of the post of the Commander of the forces of "Yug" (South) regional command.

    The vacant post in the Yug regional command was taken up by Kaidar Karakulov, who was the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    From now on Kanysh Abubakirov will serve as the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He left his post as the Commander of the forces of "Zapad" (West) regional command.

    Nurlan Aldiyarov was designated to head the Zapad regional command.

    Kairat Sadykov was appointed as the Commander of the Air Defense Forces of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Army President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!