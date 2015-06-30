President makes several appointments to Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev has made several appointments to the Security Council, according to the press service of Akorda.

Marat Shaikhutdinov is appointed as first deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He is released from the post of Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Azamat Abdymomunov is named as deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He is released from the post of Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Head of the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Saidmurat Tanirbergen is elected as head of the secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Talgat Zhanzhumenov is appointed as head of the department of military security and defense of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Ruslanbek Bekzhigitov is named as head of the department for general security issues of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.