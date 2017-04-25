President makes unplanned trip around Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has made an unplanned trip around Astana on Tuesday, Akorda press service informed.

The President got familiarized with the activity of the railway station on the right bank of the city and met with the citizens there.



The Head of State wished success and wellbeing to the citizens and asked their opinions on the quality of local utilities services' work.

N.Nazarbayev stressed the necessity of continuing landscaping works in the city and drew attention to the problems of overloaded roads and lack of parking space in Astana.

“The city administration must find a decision of these problems. Study the experience of foreign countries, if needed. Besides, the owners of various buildings, trade houses and shops must together with their colleagues keep order on their territories,” said the President.

The Head of State pointed out the importance of the oncoming EXPO 2017 exhibition and called all the citizens to actively join the landscaping works in the capital.