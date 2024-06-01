President meets Anar Burasheva, first Kazakh woman to conquer Everest

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Anar Burasheva, first Kazakh woman who conquered the highest point of the planet – Mount Everest, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The President noted that Anar's success inspires the Kazakh youth to do sport. He stressed that mountaineering is a difficult and dangerous sport that requires enormous willpower, endurance, psychological and physical preparation.

President meets Anar Burasheva, first Kazakh woman who conquered Everest. Photo credit: Akorda

Anar Burasheva said she started mountaineering in 2015, and has mastered professional skills over the past 4 years. Prior to ascending Everest, she has already climbed many peaks including Mont Blanc and Kilimanjaro.

She revealed her plans of climbing the world’s seven highest peaks. She also presented to the President the Flag of Kazakhstan which he had hoisted on Everest.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstani athletes worthily represent their Motherland at the international arena and wished Anar Burasheva to conquer new heights.