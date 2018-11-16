EN
    13:59, 16 November 2018

    President meets Kazakhstani writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Abdizhamil Nurpeisov, People's Writer of Kazakhstan, laureate of state awards, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    During the meeting, President Nursultan Nazarbayev and prominent Kazakh writer Abdizhamil Nurpeisov exchanged views on the current state of the cultural sphere and discussed further prospects for the development of the country's literature.

