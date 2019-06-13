President meets maslikhat deputies of Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at an extraordinary meeting of the municipal maslikhat, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to appoint Altay Kulginov as a new mayor of the city, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

The deputies backed Kulginov's candidacy for this post.





The President said that the new Mayor of the city was entrusted with important tasks.

"Altay Kulginov is a young specialist who has all required organizational abilities and high qualification. He has successfully worked in West Kazakhstan region for several years. There he enjoyed high reputation among the local population," the Kazakh President highlighted.





"Improvement of people's wellbeing should be in your spotlight. Important decisions will be adopted in the nearest future which will be aimed at solution of the people's social problems. And you should be among those who will lead the process of solving social issues," the Head of State noted.

