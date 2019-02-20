President meets Samruk-Kazyna CEO Akhmetzhan Yessimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Akhmetzhan Yessimov today, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported about the Fund's Y2018 results and the plans launched as part of its development strategy implementation.



The President hailed the results of the Fund's activity in 2018. "All the companies of the Fund finished the year 2018 with a profit, their revenues keep growing. Besides, the planned optimization of the Fund's management was carried out,' said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Akhmetzhan Yessimov also reported about the course of privatization of the Fund's assets, the plans of taking Kazakhtelecom and Air Astana public as well as participation of JSC Samruk-Kazyna in financing the Saryarka gas pipeline construction.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to Yessimov.