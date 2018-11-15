President meets senior officials of State Guard Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with senior officials of the State Guard Service, Akorda press service informs.

At the meeting, the President introduced new Chief of the State Guard Service Ardak Ashimbekuly, who swore in as per the law.



The Head of State pointed out the experience and professional skills of the new Chief and praised the importance of the State Guard Service in ensuring stability and security in society.



"The State Guard Service plays a special role in the country's security system that is conditioned by peculiarity of the tasks you perform," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. "Constant readiness to respond to the threats, adaptation to the new emerging challenges, improvement of the set of operational and defense measures on prevention and neutralization of the threats - that is your mission. Therefore we should work on development of the potential and modernization of the equipment of the State Guard Service," noted the President.