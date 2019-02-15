President meets winners and prizewinners of intl sports events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with the winners and prizewinners of international sports events, the Akorda press service informs.

President of the Committee for Sport and Physical Culture Serik Sapiyev, Master of Sports in Freestyle Mogul Yulia Galysheva, professional boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov, International Master of Sports in Ski Jumping Sergey Tkachenko attended the meeting.



The Head of State praised the young athletes' contribution to the development of sport in Kazakhstan and promotion of the country's image at the international sport arena.



"It is a great pleasure for me to meet with you. You know, this year was declared in our country as The Year of Youth. The government gives a special attention to this sphere. Your achievements help strengthen the country's image at the international arena," the President said.



In turn, the young athletes shared their impressions of performing at the international competitions and their plans for future.



"I have always urged the Kazakh youth to do sport. Sport is a pledge of health and long life," noted the Kazakh leader.



He pointed out the prospects of further professional growth of young athletes.



Upon completion of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev called the athletes to move beyond and scale new heights.



The athletes were also awarded with memorable gifts from the President.