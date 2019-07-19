President meets with boxer Kanat Islam

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight Champion Kanat Islam, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Issues of development of professional boxing and encouragement of children’s and youth involvement in sport were discussed at the meeting.

Kanat Islam thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for comprehensive support provided to the athletes of the country.

The Head of State wished success to the boxer in his oncoming bouts.