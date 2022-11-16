President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The key role of creative industry in the modern world was highlighted during a meeting of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with young entrepreneurs, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting the Kazakh President said that he is pleased that Kazakhstan has achieved the leading position in the creative industry.

Tokayev was told about the startup projects being implemented in Almaty city, and the use of AI in business. He familiarized with the main areas of development of creative industries in the country.

The President commended the success young specialists are achieving in the area. He highlighted that the support of the creative sector is one of the important tasks of the State.

Photo: t.me/bort_01