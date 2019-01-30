President meets with governors of regions, mayors of Almaty, Astana, Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a session with governors of several regions and mayors of the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In his address to the participants of the meeting, the President especially stressed that improving the quality of life and wellbeing of the population is the key responsibility of the government.



"Social problems, utility tariffs, food and pharmaceutical prices are of paramount importance. You should monitor these problems personally," he emphasized.



President Nazarbayev also touched upon the importance of timely and properly completing the heating season and gearing up for the flooding season.



Nursultan Nazarbayev urged those present to work with active youth who are, in his words, the driving force of positive changes in the country.



"I've recently met with the youth. We have amazing young people in the regions. If you organize a meeting with them to chat, they will put forward a lot of interesting ideas and proposals," the Kazakh leader noted.







President Nazarbayev pointed to the fact that governors of the regions and mayors of the cities are responsible for ensuring safety of their citizens and order in their regions.



At the end of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Presidential Administration to ensure control over the implementation of the tasks set there.

