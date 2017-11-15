President meets with head of National Scientific Medical Center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the chairman of the board of the National Scientific Medical Center JSC Abay Baigenzhin on Wednesday, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, Mr. Baigenzhin reported to the Head of State on the main results of the Center's activities.

"Since 2003, cardiac mortality has decreased in Kazakhstan more than three-fold. At the same time, the situation with oncological diseases in the country is still uneasy," he said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also informed of the construction of a new generation oncology center, which is scheduled to be put into operation in June 2018.

Following the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions on further development of the oncological service in the country.