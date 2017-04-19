President meets with Minister of Internal Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov in Akorda Palace, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Akorda, the Minister reported to the President on the crime situation in the country, the measures of further reforming the local police service and the state of affairs in correctional facilities as well as the activity of the National Guard.



Besides, the Minister informed the President of the flood situation in the country and the measures taken to prevent emergencies in the regions and in Astana city.



N.Nazarbayev drew attention to the importance of taking measures on enhancing the fight with crime and ensuring law and order in the country.

The Head of State commissioned also to implement a package of measures on normalizing the situation in all the regions hit by flood.



At the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions to the Minister.