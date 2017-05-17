President meets with senator Abykayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with deputy, member of the Senate Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security Nurtay Abykayev, Akorda press service informed.

At the meeting, the Head of State stressed an important role of the Parliament in implementation of the political and economic reforms, and in modernization of public conscious.

“We have adopted several development programmes. We need a firm legislative framework for implementing my Address to the Nation, economic reforms and spiritual modernization of the society. I believe that you have enough experience to actively join this work,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In turn, N.Abykayev told the President about the course of fulfillment of the objectives assigned to the Parliament deputies on legislative provision of the reforms being conducted in our country.