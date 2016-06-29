President meets with staff of E Kazakhstan regional blood center

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to the regional blood center in East Kazakhstan region, the Akorda's press service reports.

While at the center, the Head of State familiarized with its day-to-day functioning and surveyed the modernly equipped building. The new equipment will allow to introduce automated screening of donated blood and its components.



Additionally, the President met with the staff of the center and wished them further success.



The staff, in turn, expressed gratitude to the Head of State for continued support of national medical sphere.