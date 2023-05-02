President meets world's top chess players in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the participants of the World Chess Championship Ding Liren and Ian Nepomniachtchi, as well as the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Upon completion of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success and new achievements to the chess players. He also noted the importance of further development of the cooperation with the FIDE.