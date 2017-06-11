EN
    12:23, 11 June 2017 | GMT +6

    President Minnikhanov to unveil Tatarstan Section at Astana EXPO-2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov will participate in the opening ceremony of the Tatar Section at the Russian Pavilion at Astana EXPO-2017 on June 12, Kazinform reports. 

    The section will be open for all guests of the EXPO event for a week.

    Earlier Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov revealed that 15 largest companies of Tatarstan will be represented at the exhibition, including Tatneft OJSC, TAIF Group, KAMAZ OJSC, Tatenergo JSC and many more.

    He added that Tatarstan looks forward to establish new contacts, make friends and agree new projects at Astana EXPO-2017. "Given long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan, we count on joint work with our friends and brothers from Kazakhstan as well as international delegations that will come to the exhibition," Karimov noted.

    As a reminder, JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" signed the memorandum of cooperation with the Government of Tatarstan on October 3, 2016.

