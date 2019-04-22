President Moon Jae-in thanks Kazakhstan for supporting Korean peace process

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "I hope that Kazakhstan will share its experience of nuclear-free movement," President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in said today at the meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda.

"Today and yesterday we have debated development of bilateral relations as well as political situation on the Korean peninsula and in Central Asia. Negotiation outcomes leave me satisfied," Moon Jae-in said.



According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the most thriving countries of Central Asia.



"We highly appreciate promotion of Kazakhstan 2050 Development Strategy to meet challenges of the fourth industrial revolution era. I think that Korea is the best partner for Kazakhstan in achieving such a vision of the future. Going beyond the scope of our current cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure it is crucial to foster cooperation to expand future growth engines, including IT, innovative industrial technologies, healthcare, medicine and space," Moon Jae-in stated.



He also thanked Kazakhstan for peaceful policy and showing its support of stable situation on the Korean peninsula.