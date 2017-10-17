President Moon promises full support for PyeongChang Paralympic Games

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President Moon Jae-in promised all-out efforts Tuesday to help make the upcoming Winter Olympic Games and Paralympics in South Korea a success, Yonhap reports.

The president's remarks came in a meeting with Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.



The new IPC chief arrived here Sunday for what he called a "mid-term" inspection of local venues for the Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games to be held early next year.



"If there is anything that needs to be improved, our government will address the issues to successfully host next year's PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympics," Moon said, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.



The South Korean president is currently serving as an honorary ambassador of the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held from Feb. 9-25 in the resort town located 180 kilometers east of Seoul. The Winter Paralympic Games will be held in the same region from March 9-18.



Parsons expressed satisfaction, saying he was greatly impressed with the preparations made so far by the local organizing committee.

He asked Moon to help further promote the upcoming events, saying more people coming to watch the games will not only create a better environment for athletes but also provide a chance to change the people and their city.