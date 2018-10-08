President Moon receives six new ambassadors to Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on Monday welcomed six new foreign ambassadors to his country, including Andrey Kulik of Russia.

Moon received the credentials of the six new foreign ambassadors in six separate ceremonies held at his office Cheong Wa Dae, Yonhap reports.

The new ambassadors included Bakyt Dyussenbayev of Kazakhstan, Sripriya Ranganathan of India, Jakob Hallgren of Sweden, Mozes Csoma of Hungary and Abdul Hakom Atarud of Afghanistan.

Some of the ceremonies were also attended by the families of the new ambassadors as President Moon invites the families of those for whom a ceremony is held.