President N. Nazarbayev held meeting with Internal Affairs Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Minister reported to the Head of State on the measures taken within the modernization of the law-enforcement system, first results of the work of local police services, activity on strengthening of the fight against the crime and ensuring order in the country.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that introduction of the mechanisms outlined in the National Plan "100 specific steps" would allow the law-enforcement bodies to work more effectively.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev gave instructions to ensure control over the order during the election campaign and holding of the elections.

In turn, K. Kassymov informed about the modernization of the penitentiary infrastructure within development of the public-private partnership and the state of the state bodies working on protection of people, prevention and liquidation of the consequences of the emergency situations.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of instructions.