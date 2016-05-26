President N.Nazarbayev met with Sberbank Russia CEO Herman Gref

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with President and CEO of JSC Sberbank Russia Herman Gref, Akorda press service informs.

The parties discussed the current issues of Sberbank's activity in Kazakhstan as well as the prospects of further development of financial sector and banking system of the country.

The President noted that Sberbank has been working in Kazakhstan for 10 years and is now one of the leading financial and lending institutions of the country.

N.Nazarbayev said that many countries and financial institutions are experiencing complications today and pointed out the importance of searching for the ways of joint settlement of the existing problems.

Herman Gref thanked the Kazakh President for his constant attention to the development of banking sphere.

"The current crisis enabled us to realize what namely we need to improve in our work. Despite all the difficulties, the results of the Bank's activity in 2016 seem more stable than in 2015. In general, the crisis signals us that we need to significantly change our activity, in particular, in improve our risk-management sector and finding new technologies," said G.Gref.