President N. Nazarbayev visited Tulpar-Talgo plant in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the inspection of social and economic facilities of Astana President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited a plant on production of passenger cars "Tulpar-Talgo" LLP.

N. Nazarbayev familiarized with the work of the industrial park of the plant and checked out one of the passenger cars within the framework of the visit, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Besides, the President was informed about the pace of development of the railway machinery sector and the program on development of high-speed operation of the sector.

At the briefing for mass media representatives, the Head of State noted the necessity of future increase of domestic production for increasing, in turn, the effectiveness of the work of the transport system of the country.