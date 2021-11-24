President names new Almaty rgn governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Kanat Bozumbayev new Governor of Almaty region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The decree also relieves Kanat Bozumbayev of the post of the assistance to the Kazakh President.

Bozumbayev was born on January 8, 1969, in Alma-Ata city. In 1993 he graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy.

In 1997 he began his civil service career, taking up posts in public and quasi-public sectors. He served twice as governor of Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions, and took up posts in quasi-public sector and central government bodies in the energy sector.

From 2016 to 2019 he acted as Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

In 2019 he was appointed to the post of assistant to the Kazakh President.

In 2020 he joined the Board of Directors of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund as a member.



