President Nazarbayev, Alik Shpekbayev discuss measures to curb corruption

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Alik Shpekbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev was briefed on the work done by the agency in the sphere of civil service and measures taken to curb corruption.



Nursultan Nazarbayev was also informed of how a pilot project on introduction of a merit point payment system for Kazakhstani civil servants is being carried out.



The Kazakh leader drew Mr. Shpekbayev's attention to the importance of increasing the effectiveness of the fight against corruption and pointed to the need to assume preventive measures.



"It is crucial to step up fight against corruption in all spheres. First of all, it is necessary to carry out monitoring and continue switching civil services into a digital format. Secondly, we need to make a decision on higher salaries for civil servants. And, thirdly, we need to increase responsibility of senior executives," the Head of State told Shpekbayev.



During the meeting Alik Shpekbayev also gave an insight into the measures taken to carry out anti-corruption policy and how it was appraised by international experts.



Following results of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.