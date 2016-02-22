President Nazarbayev amends Kazakh-Russian agr’t on leasing battle fields

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has ratified amendments to the agreement on Russia's lease of fighting fields located on the territory of the Republic of

Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported Monday.

The text of the law "On ratification of the Protocol between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation amending the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation Government on leasing objects and fighting fields of 929 State Flight Test Center of Russian Federation located on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of October 18, 1996" is published in the press.