    15:52, 10 May 2017 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev amends law on airspace management

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of airspace management and aviation activity", Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

    The law is called to harmonize national legislation in the sphere of airspace management and aviation activity with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), improve safety level of flights and effectiveness of aviation activity management.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Law and justice
