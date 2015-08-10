EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:01, 10 August 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev appoints Yelemesov Ambassador to Mexico

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presidential decree has appointed Andrian Yelemesov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States.

    Mr. Yelemesov was relieved of his post as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Italy, to the Republic of Malta, and to the Republic of San Marino in combination.

    Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

