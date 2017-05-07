EN
    12:25, 07 May 2017 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev: Armed Forces main pillar of independence

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to President Nazarbayev, Armed Forces will always be the main pillar of country's independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The armed forces will always remain the main pillar of our independence. Honor your sacred duty, protect the peace of your native land, improve your professionalism, skill, and combat training, strengthen the military brotherhood and unity. I am convinced that the jubilee parade will once again show the military might and high spirit of Kazakh army," Nursultan Nazarbayev said opening a parade dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 72nd anniversary of the Victory Day

    The Head of State urged the military to continue maintaining our great ancestors' traditions and expressed gratitude to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War.

    "We are grateful to the veterans, for the opportunity to build an independent, strong Kazakhstan for future generations. The armed forces of our country are the heirs of your military glory, a symbol of the continuity of military traditions of our fathers and grandfathers. Defense and security of the Motherland are a sacred duty of every citizen," noted Nursultan Nazarbayev.

