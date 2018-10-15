EN
    17:07, 15 October 2018

    President Nazarbayev arrives in Aktobe city

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Aktobe city to pay a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    During the trip, the Head of State is set to visit a number of social and industrial facilities of Aktobe region.

    One of the facilities on the program of the visit is the industrial zone ‘Aktobe'. There, the Kazakh President will get familiarized with Aktobe region's achievements in the industrial and agricultural spheres.

