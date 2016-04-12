EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 12 April 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev arrives in Istanbul

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for a working visit today.

    During the visit President Nazarbayev is expected to participate in the 13th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit and hold meetings with heads of participating delegations on the margins of the two-day top-level meeting.

    The Kazakh leader will also meet with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as heads of large Turkish holdings and companies.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan OIC Kazakhstan and Turkey News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!