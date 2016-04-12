President Nazarbayev arrives in Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey for a working visit today.

During the visit President Nazarbayev is expected to participate in the 13th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit and hold meetings with heads of participating delegations on the margins of the two-day top-level meeting.



The Kazakh leader will also meet with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as heads of large Turkish holdings and companies.