EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:07, 06 November 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev arrives in Japan

    None
    None
    TOKYO-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Tokyo for an official visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    "The President of Kazakhstan has arrived in Tokyo. During the official visit he is expected to meet with Emperor Akihito and hold negotiations with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," the press service said in a statement.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev will also address the Japanese Parliament, pay a visit to Tokai University and meet with business elite of Japan.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Japan Diplomacy News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!