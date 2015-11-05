06:00, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6
President Nazarbayev arrives in Paris to start official visit to France
ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Paris for an official visit, the president's press service reports.
While in France President Nazarbayev is expected to meet with his French counterpart Francois Hollande, hold talks with businessmen and statesmen, sign a number of bilateral documents and participate in the 38th session of the UNESCO General Conference.