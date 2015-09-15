EN
    21:25, 15 September 2015 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev arrives in Sochi to partake in Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in the city of Sochi, the press service of Akorda reported.

    During his visit the Head of State will take part in the XII forum of interregional cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia which main topic will be "Cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security". In addition, it is expected that Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Akorda informed that the President will also hold meetings with the leadership of Sverdlovsk region and the Ural Federal University.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
