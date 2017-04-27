President Nazarbayev attends agricultural exhibition in S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited DALA-FRUIT.KZ LLP in Sairamskiy district of South Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The President familiarized with directions of the company's activity that is mainly busy with growing, keeping and selling apples.

During the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the socioeconomic indicators of South Kazakhstan region and visited an agricultural exhibition.



"10-15 years ago it was hard to imagine that we will be able to produce such spectrum of goods. But it has become a reality," the President said.



In conclusion, the Head of State wished those present prosperity and to achieve high performance figures.



The company produced 8-10,000 tons of apples per year. It uses high technologies and the world's best practices in its activity.



