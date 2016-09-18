President Nazarbayev attends opening ceremony of Almaty Arena

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in the opening ceremony of the ice arena in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the opening ceremony are also members of the UNESCO delegation, popular Kazakhstani singers, and delegations of twin cities.

Grandiose fireworks Apple Fire is expected to crown the event.



The Almaty Arena, a 12,000-seat ice palace, is the central facility of the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city. It is designed to host hockey matches, figure skating, short track competitions and more.







