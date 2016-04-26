President Nazarbayev attends premiere of biopic in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the premiere of Tak slozhilis zvezdy (How the stars aligned) film in Astana.

The new film is the sequel of the Leader's Way biopic about Nursultan Nazarbayev released a couple of years ago. It was directed by Russian Sergey Snezhkin famous for his dramas, such as Pokhoronite menya za plintusom (Bury me behind the baseboard) and Tsvety kalenduly (Marigold flowers). Kazakhstani actor Berik Aitzhanov was cast as lead character.

"For all of us and for me, in the first place, this is a huge responsibility. It has motivated us. We really hope that the work that has been done by so many people will trigger emotions, because this is a drama. It was an absolutely unique experience for me and my colleagues," Sergey Snezhkin said about making the movie at the premiere in Astana.

The budget of the two-series drama totaled 1.2 billion tenge. Sergey Snezhkin is expected to release a series version of the film.

The film follows British writer Jeremy Wilson who seeks to meet the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and pen his biography. However, the situation takes a strange, but exciting turn and Wilson finds himself traveling through time. He will ‘visit' every page of the independent history of Kazakhstan and witness historical milestones.

Tak slozhilis zvezdy will hit the theaters in Kazakhstan on April 28, 2016.

