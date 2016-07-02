President Nazarbayev attends premieres of two ballets at Astana Opera Theater

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the premieres of two ballets "Tumany vremeni" (Fogs of time) and "Yazyk lyubvi" (Language of love" at the Astana Opera Theater today, the Akorda's press service reports.

The premieres were held on the threshold of the Day of Capital celebrated in Kazakhstan on July 6 annually.

"Yazyk lyubvi" is the first ballet dedicated to Abai Kunanbayev's poerty.







