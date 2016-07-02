EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:56, 02 July 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev attends premieres of two ballets at Astana Opera Theater

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the premieres of two ballets "Tumany vremeni" (Fogs of time) and "Yazyk lyubvi" (Language of love" at the Astana Opera Theater today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    The premieres were held on the threshold of the Day of Capital celebrated in Kazakhstan on July 6 annually.
    "Yazyk lyubvi" is the first ballet dedicated to Abai Kunanbayev's poerty.



    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Astana Culture President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!