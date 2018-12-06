President Nazarbayev attends Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sitting

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has taken part in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Akorda reports.

Those attending were briefed on the progress of realization of the digital agenda, debated issues concerning development of common markets in spheres such as oil and gas and oil products, pressing issues of further cooperation within the integration association.



The Kazakh Leader underlined that 2018 was important in the history of the EAEU.



"Despite the current external conditions and risks inherent in volatility of the global economy we have managed to preserve positive dynamics of growth. Foreign and mutual sales increased significantly since January up to September this year," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Besides, the Head of State outlined positive trends in the work of joint ventures.



As the Kazakh President said, the new EAEU Customs Code came into force this year to contain the latest approaches to customs administration, including business processes automation and introduction of the one-stop shop principle.



The President also touched upon the results of the development of the key directions of the digital agenda until 2025.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also expressed support to the processes of further widening cooperation within the EAEU stressing the need to carry out an in-depth analysis of the economic efficiency on each direction on the part of the Eurasian Economic Commission and Governments of the member states.



The Head of State highlighted the importance of completing the work on documents aimed at providing four "freedoms", including the Agreement on the pension benefits of the EAEU citizens.



"We have to lift all existing obstacles in mutual trade by 2025. It is a key for proper functioning of our association. The Commission and the Governments have to intensify efforts in this direction," the Kazakh Leader said.



The Head of State stressed the need of implementing anchor projects in the focal sectors. To this end the Commission and EAEU Governments were recommended to specify the list of projects.



In conclusion the Kazakh President expressed confidence that the decisions taken following the session would give a new impetus for further development of the organization.



As stated there, in 2019 Armenia will assume the EAEU chairmanship.