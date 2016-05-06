EN
    12:28, 06 May 2016 | GMT +6

    President Nazarbayev awards state prizes to two Kazakhstani heroes (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded the Otan order and the Golden Star to two Kazakhstanis Dmitry Rodin and Kairat Umbetov who were earlier given the Khalyk Kakharmany titles.

    Dmitry Fokin is the pilot-in-command of Bek Air's company Fokker-100 aircraft that made emergency landing at the Astana International Airport on March 27, 2016. Mr. Fokin saved lives of 121 passengers who were on board of that plane.
    Kairat Umbetov is the colonel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Colonel Umbetov saved life of a private soldier during an explosion in April 2016. He sustained four fragment wounds.
