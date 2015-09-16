President Nazarbayev becomes Doctor Honoris Causa of Russian university

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the leadership of Russia's Sverdlovsk region and Ural Federal University, the press service of Akorda informs.

During the meeting, E.Kuivashev, Governor of Sverdlovsk region thanked the President of Kazakhstan for his great contribution to the development of good-neighborly relations between the two states and strengthening of relations between the border regions. In turn, V.Koksharov - rector of the university awarded Nursultan Nazarbayev a diploma of an Honorary doctorate in recognition of his outstanding achievements in state activity. He also informed the President on cooperation with Kazakhstani universities in joint innovation projects which will be presented at the international exhibition "Expo-2017" in Astana. During the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Sverdlovsk region and Ural Federal University play an important role in strengthening close and friendly relations between the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan. "The university is making a significant contribution to the formation and development of human resources for industrial zones in Russia and Kazakhstan. As far as I know, about 700 students from Kazakhstan are studying at Yeltsin Ural Federal University," he said.