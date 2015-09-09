ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the Board of "National Company "Kazatomprom" JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev.

During the meeting, Mr. Zhumagaliyev reported to the Head of State that the development strategy of the national uranium exporting company for next decade had been approved. President Nazarbayev stressed it is necessary to move out non-core assets of the company in order to improve its economic indicators. "It is crucial to focus on the company's core assets, for instance, production of uranium, and transfer other assets into private hands," the Head of State noted. The Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom expressed confidence that the new strategy will allow to increase the company's value and preserve its leading role in the global uranium market. In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to Askar Zhumagaliyev.