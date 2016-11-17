President Nazarbayev briefed on preparations for 2017 Winter Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, mayor Baibek briefed the President on the preparations for the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city.



It was noted that the preparations are carried out in accordance with the previously approved schedule.



According to Baibek, athletes from 57 countries plan to participate in the Universiade. The International University Sports Federation (FISU) believes that the university games in Almaty will be the biggest in history in terms of the number of participants.



Additionally, the mayor informed President Nazarbayev of socioeconomic development of Almaty city. The gross regional product has grown by 2.8% over the past nine months. Over 20,000 new workplaces have been created and output of local small and medium-sized enterprises has increased by 30%.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.