President Nazarbayev briefed on preparations for EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with CEO of JSC "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

Mr. Yessimov briefed the Head of State on the preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 set to be held in the Kazakh capital Astana next year.



He said that the construction works run according to schedule and will be finished by yearend. The pavilions and accommodation will be handed over to international participants and members of the delegations starting from October.



Additionally, Mr. Yessimov reported that 103 countries and 17 international organizations had already confirmed their participation. 98 commissioners of sections were appointed. 82 participation agreements were inked with countries and international organizations.