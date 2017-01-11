President Nazarbayev briefed on Samruk-Kazyna assets' privatization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund" Umirzak Shukeyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting President Nazarbayev was briefed on the 2016 development indicators of the Fund.



Additionally, Mr. Shukeyev reported on the process of assets privatization and day-to-day functioning of power stations on the balance sheet of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna". Of 217 assets put up for sale, 120 facilities have been excluded from the balance sheet.



"70% of facilities from the second list have been sold. Negotiations are underway with foreign investors regarding 11 large facilities from the first list," Shukeyev said at the meeting.



The President noted the importance of proper transformation of the Fund adding it should emulate the model of Temasek Holding located in Singapore.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.