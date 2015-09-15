President Nazarbayev calls for concerted efforts to fight terrorism

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the CSTO member countries to step up efforts in fight against international terrorism.

"The potential threat to security comes from international terrorist organizations and it can be felt here in Central Asia. Unfortunately, we have to admit that citizens of CSTO member states join these radical groups and participate in their illegal activity in Middle East and Afghanistan," President Nazarbayev said at the extended meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe on September 15. The Kazakh leader called for concerted efforts of the CSTO presidents and added that Tajikistan is at the forefront of the fight against terrorist, extremism and illicit drug trafficking. "Despite global economic crisis, we must help [Tajikistan]. Kazakhstan will continue to help and support its allies. This year we sent food and construction products worth $2.7 million to Tajikistan," the Head of State noted. President Nazarbayev also emphasized that situation in Afghanistan has a serious impact on the state of security in the region.