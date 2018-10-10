President Nazarbayev calls on religious leaders to jointly fight for peace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called on leaders of world and traditional religions to jointly fight for peace and security on the planet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, President Nazarbayev admitted that politicians and religious leaders around the world are concerned by standoffs over sanctions, inter-faith conflicts, trade wars and pollution which look absurd given the progress in science and technology.



It's been 18 years since the world entered the 21st century, but peace, welfare and prosperity didn't become the foundation of the development of humankind, he said.



The Kazakh leader stressed that the situation has not improved, on the contrary, it has only become worse. The countries and political blocks continue erecting new walls and new iron curtains. People are looking for ways to compete, not cooperate. The number of refugees is constantly growing; it has already exceeded 65 million.



He also said it is the duty of religious leaders to return to the world to the path of progress.



President Nazarbayev called on the participants of the Congress, especially religious leaders, to help the world overcome the global crisis of confidence.