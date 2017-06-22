President Nazarbayev chairs 30th session of Foreign Investors’ Council in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 30th plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council chaired by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The plenary session is themed The Future Energy. EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti, Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, President of CEO of GE Oil & Gas Lorenzo Simonelli, Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi, ADB Vice President for Private Sector and Cofinancing Operations Diwakar Gupta and many others are expected to deliver keynote speeches.



The Foreign Investors' Council is a unique platform under the chairmanship of the President of Kazakhstan. Created in 1998, the FIC sees it as its mission to maintain direct dialogue between the Government of Kazakhstan and foreign investors to effectively solve the problems related to their investment activity in Kazakhstan and improve its investment climate. The FIC is comprised of heads of 35 large transnational foreign companies and international organizations.



The FIC Secretariat notes that its work is gaining momentum in light of the recent instructions of the Head of State. The FIC plays an important role in propelling Kazakhstan into the club of the world's 30 most developed countries.