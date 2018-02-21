President Nazarbayev chairs Security Council session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired a session of the Security Council on Wednesday in the Akorda presidential residence, the president's press service reports.

The Security Council session focused on the problems of implementation of the National Security Strategy for 2017-2020 as well as political and socioeconomic situation in South Kazakhstan region.



President Nazarbayev especially emphasized that the Strategy adopted last year enables to detect threats and challenges and assume timely measures to respond.



"Last year we adopted the key document in the sphere of national security. National security should be ensured not only in the sphere of defense or domestic policy, it should be ensured in all spheres, including economy and upbringing upcoming generation," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Participants of the session also discussed enhancing quality of socioeconomic development of South Kazakhstan region, creating new jobs, improving infrastructure, building new schools and fighting extremism in the region.



Wrapping up the session, the Head of State gave specific instructions to government and local executive bodies.